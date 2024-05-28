Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Sean Woodroffe Sells 55,127 Shares

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,732. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,825,000 after purchasing an additional 166,167 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after buying an additional 4,085,637 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,951,000 after buying an additional 1,098,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln National by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,383,000 after buying an additional 166,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,068,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,785,000 after acquiring an additional 107,769 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNC

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.