Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $116.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

LYV opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.54. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

