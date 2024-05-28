Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.07

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 7235898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Lomiko Metals Trading Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$28.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

