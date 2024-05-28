Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Ventum Financial

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.04.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LUN traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,406. The company has a market cap of C$13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.32. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,534 shares of company stock worth $439,992 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

