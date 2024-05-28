Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Get Magnite alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGNI

Magnite Stock Up 13.6 %

Magnite stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.