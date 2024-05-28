Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.82 and last traded at $48.74. 94,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 361,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.6% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $2,669,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

