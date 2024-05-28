Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Shares Up 1.3%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $4.95. 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Malayan Banking Berhad Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.

