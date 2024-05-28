Manta Network Price Reaches $1.76 on Major Exchanges (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $442.91 million and $55.56 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00002567 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.74579308 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $39,163,302.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars.

