Manulife Financial (MFC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Manulife Financial (TSE: MFC):

5/10/2024 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

5/10/2024 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

5/10/2024 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

5/9/2024 – Manulife Financial was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$34.00.

5/9/2024 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Manulife Financial was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.

4/26/2024 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$40.00.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE MFC traded down C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,952,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 29.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$23.69 and a 1 year high of C$36.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.83. The firm has a market cap of C$64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of C$12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6818642 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.67%.

In related news, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$1,714,560.00. In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total value of C$409,293.42. Also, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$1,714,560.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

