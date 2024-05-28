Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.8% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,813,546,000 after purchasing an additional 477,731 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,720,000 after buying an additional 4,634,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $511,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,361,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,172,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.05.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

