Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 1.5% Higher

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.12 and last traded at $77.84. 2,516,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,072,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.