Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Masonite International stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $132.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $668.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.38 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Masonite International by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

