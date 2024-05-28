MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.19

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 3737636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of £522,423.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.51.

About MAST Energy Developments

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

