MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NYSE:MXL opened at $18.43 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.92.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 97.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,257 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 423.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 531,529 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $7,553,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $5,675,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

