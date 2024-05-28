McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $317.74 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $317.74.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $258.11 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.42.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

