McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 1.5% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in McKesson by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 232,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,421,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $2.70 on Monday, reaching $560.73. The company had a trading volume of 512,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $539.26 and a 200-day moving average of $503.88. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $373.28 and a 1 year high of $566.16.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McKesson

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.