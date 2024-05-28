Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Down 0.1%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.87 and last traded at $82.20. Approximately 1,738,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,139,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

