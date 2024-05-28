Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $44,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.49. 5,983,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,980,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

