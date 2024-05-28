Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,285,855,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,752,900,000 after buying an additional 4,908,251 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,888,308 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 55.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,591,602,000 after buying an additional 3,093,715 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $12.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $478.22. 12,024,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,476,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.88. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total transaction of $37,636,166.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 809,054 shares of company stock valued at $401,166,117. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

