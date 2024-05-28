Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $38.37 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00001687 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $38.37 million and $237,247.10 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,851,471 coins and its circulating supply is 33,178,979 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,845,069 with 33,174,157 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.18917754 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $188,989.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

