MetisDAO Price Down 2.8% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $433.21 million and $20.79 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $76.18 or 0.00112860 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 76.54477645 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $24,356,505.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

