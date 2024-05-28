M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 224.17 ($2.86).

MNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.87) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.87) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.62) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on M&G from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 215 ($2.75) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.87) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 202.37 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54. The company has a market cap of £4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,680.83, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.82. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 181.55 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.10 ($3.08).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16,666.67%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

