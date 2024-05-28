MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sees Large Volume Increase

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 258,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 420,143 shares.The stock last traded at $20.54 and had previously closed at $21.89.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Stock Down 8.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
