Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.94.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 74.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
