Millrace Asset Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.09. The company had a trading volume of 73,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,885. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $122.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. Research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRUS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

