Millrace Asset Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. Globus Medical accounts for 2.1% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,759,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96,713 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 728,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,811,000 after purchasing an additional 379,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

GMED traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $65.82. 636,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 102.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $67.37.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

