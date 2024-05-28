Millrace Asset Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 46,420 Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Matthews International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Matthews International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 470,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after buying an additional 163,984 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,236,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,530,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,027. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $872.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $471.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

