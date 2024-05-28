Millrace Asset Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. decreased its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,043 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,297,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,232,000 after acquiring an additional 627,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,287,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,517,000 after purchasing an additional 427,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after buying an additional 246,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after buying an additional 1,058,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.15. 2,954,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,092. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

