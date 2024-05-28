Millrace Asset Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,745 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Augmedix were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 891,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 663,778 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Augmedix by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,237,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AUGX shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Augmedix from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Augmedix from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Augmedix Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUGX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,278. Augmedix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.03.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 41.95% and a negative return on equity of 178.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $230,603.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at $703,932.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 260,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Further Reading

