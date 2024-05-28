Millrace Asset Group Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,445 shares during the quarter. Enovix makes up approximately 1.7% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Enovix worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Enovix by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,814,000 after buying an additional 1,072,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,290,000. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,765,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enovix Stock Up 12.5 %

ENVX stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.81. 5,888,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,300. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.70. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

