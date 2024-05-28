Millrace Asset Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Cooper-Standard comprises approximately 1.8% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Cooper-Standard worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,411. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $233.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $676.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPS

About Cooper-Standard

(Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.