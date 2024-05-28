Millrace Asset Group Inc. Trims Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. reduced its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,157 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 155,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after buying an additional 137,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities upgraded MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

MaxLinear Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 418,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $35.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.92.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.