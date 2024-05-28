MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the April 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MingZhu Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ YGMZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. 805,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. MingZhu Logistics has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.23.
