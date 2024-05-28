Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires 2,874 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,413,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,893,000 after buying an additional 648,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,922,000 after buying an additional 396,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,942,000 after buying an additional 127,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.44. 1,503,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,508,700. The firm has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

