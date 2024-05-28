Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires Shares of 22,400 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,446,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,208.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,511,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,590,000 after purchasing an additional 876,872 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,263,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,966,000 after purchasing an additional 804,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 701.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 777,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 680,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ORI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

