Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 1,840 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 208.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 55,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.74. The company had a trading volume of 462,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.