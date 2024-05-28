Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $774,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.16. 177,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,703. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.54. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $121.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.