Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Invests $506,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.43. 984,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,172,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

