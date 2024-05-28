Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after buying an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,259,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,253,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,450,000 after buying an additional 1,324,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,073,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,231,000 after buying an additional 1,058,536 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after buying an additional 1,012,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,467 shares of company stock worth $8,433,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $134.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.32 and its 200-day moving average is $129.17. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.