Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,876,000 after buying an additional 841,822 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,520,000 after buying an additional 130,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,389,000 after buying an additional 51,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after buying an additional 584,906 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,372. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

