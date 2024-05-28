Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,623 shares during the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 45,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

OEF traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,399. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.86. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

