Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Raises Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GEHC. Citigroup increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,660. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.69.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

