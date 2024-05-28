Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 50 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,316,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,210.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 726,485 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 36,168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 356,987 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,879,000 after purchasing an additional 271,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,945 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,164. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $198.52 and a fifty-two week high of $259.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.50 and its 200-day moving average is $240.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

