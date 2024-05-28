Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.18. The company had a trading volume of 300,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,935. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

