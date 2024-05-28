Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.14. 221,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,312. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

