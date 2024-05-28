Monero Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46.79 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $140.95 or 0.00205307 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.60 billion and approximately $46.79 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,653.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.13 or 0.00694982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00122790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00045130 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00056480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00090231 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,442,326 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

