Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPA. StockNews.com raised Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Get Copa alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Copa

Copa Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $100.65 on Friday. Copa has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copa will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Institutional Trading of Copa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Copa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,068,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,781,000 after acquiring an additional 144,806 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,944,000 after buying an additional 267,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,638,000 after buying an additional 68,592 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,948,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,060,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.