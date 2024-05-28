Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

DRS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ DRS opened at $23.92 on Friday.

NASDAQ DRS opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Leonardo DRS has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,554,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after buying an additional 164,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,180,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after buying an additional 290,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 5,608.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 943,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 209,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 768,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

