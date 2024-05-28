Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0471 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $26,139.55 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00091518 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00029990 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012609 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.52 or 0.71514117 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

