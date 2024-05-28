Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $66.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. Merus has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Merus by 90.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 945,871 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter worth $2,358,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Merus by 106.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 167,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 86,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Merus by 43.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

